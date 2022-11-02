Got a soft spot for our furry friends? Check out the Nov. 12 A Good Cause for the Paws Fundraiser Dinner for the Dogs. All proceeds are earmarked to support the work of A Forever Home Animal Rescue of Tavares.
The event will be held at Country Club of Mount Dora, 1900 Country Club Boulevard in Mount Dora.
“This fundraiser dinner idea all started when a volunteer who has been volunteering at the rescue for over a year just kept thinking, how can we help this rescue more?” said volunteer Paula Dale. “She kept thinkin,g they clearly need so much help, why don’t people know about this rescue, how do we get the word out that there are great dogs here that need a good home and how can we bless them?”
The fundraiser will help A Forever Home Animal Rescue with its with veterinarian bills, medicine, fencing, food and more food, grooming, and more.
“The volunteers and rescuers really hope you will support a great cause by buying a ticket or two. They would love to meet you and tell you more about the rescue,” Dale said.
The event will include yummy food, raffles, a cash bar and dancing, 6–10 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by calling or texting 407-497-3292. Seating is limited.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue usually houses about 40 to 50 dogs at a time and has adopted up to 500 dogs within one year.
To view dogs currently available for adoption, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org. The rescue center is open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue, located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations are tax deductible.