Work is underway on a new field and stadium at Mount Dora High School. Lake County Schools has contributed $250,000 toward the project, and funds are still needed to complete the first phase of the work.
Approximately $470,000 has been raised by community members, according to Brooke Goulder, who is on the committee for the Mount Dora High School Stadium Improvement Fund.
Roughly $30,000 more is needed to trigger a matching donation from the Mount Dora Community Trust. Once the community has contributed $500,000, the trust will add another $500,000 to the project.
The stadium construction project’s first phase includes complete reconstruction of the football field, a rebuild of two concession stands, paint and landscaping, at a cost of about $1.25 million, according to a January Lake County Schools news release.
The project is part of a five-year plan to upgrade the field and stadium, which was built in 1961. Future phases will include addition of artificial turf and replacement of the track, according to the district.
To donate, visit the Mount Dora Community Trust at https://mountdoracommunitytrust.com. There, click Give Online, and at the drop-down menu, select MDHS Stadium Improvement Fund.