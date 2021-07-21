The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission just released its waterproof 2021–2022 manatee and sea turtle decals. The collectable decals help fund manatee and sea turtle conservation efforts and raise awareness about the species, their habitats and the challenges they face, according to FWC.
Each July, the FWC introduces manatee and sea turtle decals that are available with a $5 donation. To order, visit MyFWC.com/Manatee and MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle. Select the “Decals” link to order new or past editions of decals. They are also available when registering or re-registering a vehicle or boat at local tax collector’s offices across the state, along with “Save the Manatee” and “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” license plates.
Manatees and sea turtles depend on Florida’s waterways and coastal habitats. Therefore, preserving Florida’s beaches and aquatic ecosystems is a crucial component of species conservation, the FWC says. For example, when someone calls the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) to report an injured, entangled or sick manatee or sea turtle, FWC staff work with partners to rescue, rehab and release these animals in need.
Learn more about how to help conserve manatees and sea turtles ait the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida’s website at widlifeflorida.org.