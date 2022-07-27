Whether you are buying or selling a home, looking for land or investment properties, Gallery 54 Realty can help. The new local office is located at 227 N. Joanna Ave in Tavares.
Debra Stewart started her real estate career in Downtown Mount Dora in 2002 and has been a broker since 2010. Debra has lived in Lake County for 42 years. Gallery 54 Realty is a member of the Tavares Chamber of Commerce. Debra and her team look forward to meeting prospective buyers and sellers. For more information call 352-508-6807 or visit www.gallery54realty.com