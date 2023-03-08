Feb. 17, the Camellia Garden Club of Eustis dedicated a National Garden Club Blue Star By-Way marker at the Eustis Memorial Library to honor all veterans.
The Blue Star Memorial Program of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., has been in existence through their local garden clubs for 70 years. It is a program committed to placing Blue Star and Gold Star Memorial Markers on highways and by-ways across the U.S. in honor of our nations’ Armed Forces.
The garden clubs have installed large markers along highways and in national cemeteries and smaller ones at civic locations and parks. The local garden clubs turn these into “living monuments” by designing and planting gardens around the markers.
In this project, Camellia Garden Club of Eustis gave the city of Eustis a NGC Blue Star By-way marker and planted a garden of Florida native plants around it in the parking lot of the library. The garden club will maintain the garden and hopes it educates residents in the beauty of using Florida native plants in your landscaping.