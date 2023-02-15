The Lakes and Hills Garden Club has selected the home at 6537 Sinisi Drive in Mount Dora for its February Garden of the Month.
Wayne and Jennifer bought the house in 2012, when the yard presented as a typical Florida yard with a lot of grass and the standard landscape plants, with a large number of aging trees.
“We had moved from Nebraska where the plants and landscapes are very different, so the first task was to learn about what works here. I love flowers and plants with texture and unique aspects. I am more of a plant collector than a gardener. A lot of my early attempts to add color to the landscape ended up in the trash heap,” Jennifer said.
The front garden bed contains leopard plants, bat plants, giant ferns, mojito elephant ears, oak leaf hydrangea and about eight different kinds of begonias and impatiens, according to Jennifer. Flamingo plant, walking iris, African Iris, crimnum lily, azaleas and bromeliads are also in the mix.
“We chose the plants based mainly on the fact that I am a lazy gardener and aesthetically I prefer a more natural look to plants. We do all of our own yard work and I don’t want to maintain hedges. I prefer to create layers of plants and let them do their thing,” Jennifer said. “The plants in the front of the house were chosen for sun exposure but also for their flowers or interesting foliage or form.”
A tiered retaining wall next to the driveway displays over 20 varieties of bromeliads and several kinds of ferns.
“When we moved in, there was just grass there,” Jennifer said. “Someone I had just met offered me a ‘bag’ of bromeliads that they had thinned out. I did some research and I was hooked.
The one-acre property is a lot to landscape, so Jennifer uses “plants that make new plants and fill in empty spaces,” she said.
“The immense variety of the plant means there is a bromeliad for every location.”
Although not visible from the road, the couple maintain areas of the yard that have served as education opportunities for their children.
The yard is a registered Monarch Waystation and a Certified Wildlife Habitat with the National Wildlife Foundation.
“We have had the opportunity to experience and appreciate wildlife in our own backyard while having discussions about conservation and the environment. We also have several raised gardens, hydroponics and a compost bin. It’s amazing what you can get kids to eat when you grow your own food and plant things that are not available in the store. If I brought home a purple pepper they wouldn’t eat it, if it’s growing in the back yard, it’s an absolute must,” she said.
Many of the plants in her garden are gifts or swaps from other gardening friends or reminders of places they have visited.
Jennifer added, “Gardeners are the best kind of people to know. We share seeds, plants, knowledge and our passion for plants.”
The club asks that people respect the privacy of the homeowners and enjoy the home and garden from the street.
For more information about Lakes and Hills Garden Club, visit www.lakesandhillsgardenclub.com.
If you would like your garden to be considered for Garden of the Month or would like to submit a nomination, and for additional information about the club, email lhgcmountdora@gmail.com.