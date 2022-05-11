The home of Steve and Susan Guch at 933 North Alexander Street in Mount Dora was chosen by the Lakes and Hills Garden Club for May’s Garden of the Month.
They bought the house in 1997, when the yard presented as sparse grass with lots of weeds and a few weak azaleas.
“Our first task was to develop a master garden plan,” Susan said. “We watched for a year to see where the sun was throughout the seasons and visited garden centers to learn what blooms and when in this area.”
The view from the gazebo at the corner of the lot frames the home and gardens. Surrounding plantings include bush daisies, blue perennial salvia, Mexican heather, shrub roses, society garlic, coreopsis, and a happy accident of spider wort. Meyer lemon, brown turkey fig and navel orange trees are also tucked in the space, providing the couple with a steady stream of fresh fruits. The fence along 10th Street is laced with a pandora vine, yellow cestrum and another antique rose.
An arbor billows with jasmine, which begins a path that connects the entrance to the house and garage. They began the execution of the garden plan with the installation of the hardscape, which Susan calls the “bones” of the garden that helped create specific planting areas. Giant Xanadu philodendrons dance in the wind, along with other shrubs that provide privacy for the spacious veranda.
Although not visible from the sidewalks, the couple maintains densely planted raised beds for herbs and vegetables, including flat and curly leaf parsley, regular and lemon thyme, culantro (same flavor as cilantro but more heat tolerant), basil, garlic chives, a bay leaf tree, lettuce, tomatoes and zucchini. Pineapple crowns that they brought back from a trip to Hawaii were planted to yield more pineapples and are replanted after each subsequent harvest for an ongoing reminder of the trip for years to come.
The original azaleas on the property were rehabilitated by Steve and moved to a shadier area in the back of the yard, where they are combined with other shade-loving macho ferns and bromeliads to surround a small patio.
Susan and Steve combined have served as Master Gardener Volunteers through the Lake County Extension Clinic and the Friends of the Horticultural Learning Center for over 20 years.
They enjoyed helping people identify plants and solve their gardening problems, and found the people seeking their help to be “generous and friendly.” Many of their own plants were propagated from cuttings from friends.
Susan shares her gardening experience: “Look for the ‘micro-climates’ in your yard. Some spots are sunnier than others; some more wet. This helps you put the right plant in the right place. Make sure the surrounding plants have the same water requirements. Shop for selections seasonally and buy at least three of each – they show better when massed, and dense plantings cut down on weeding. There is a lot of trial-and-error in gardening. It’s a work in progress.”
Please respect the privacy of the homeowners and enjoy this home and garden from the sidewalks on Alexander and 10th.
For more information about Lakes and Hills Garden Club, visit www.lakesandhillsgardenclub.com or email lhgcmountdora@gmail.com.
Nominations for consideration for Garden of the Month are welcomed.