Many longtime gardeners will tell you that the garden is their happy place. New research suggests that many people may indeed reap mental health benefits from working with plants – even if they’ve never gardened before.
In a study published in the journal “PLOS ONE,” University of Florida scientists found that gardening activities lowered stress, anxiety and depression in healthy women who attended twice-weekly gardening classes. None of study participants had gardened before.
“Past studies have shown that gardening can help improve the mental health of people who have existing medical conditions or challenges. Our study shows that healthy people can also experience a boost in mental wellbeing through gardening,” said Charles Guy, principal investigator and a professor emeritus in the UF/IFAS environmental horticulture department.
Thirty-two women in good health, ages 26–49, completed the University of Florida/Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) study. Half were assigned to gardening, while the other half were assigned to art-making. Both groups met twice a week for a total eight times.
“Both gardening and art activities involve learning, planning, creativity and physical movement, and they are both used therapeutically in medical settings. This makes them more comparable, scientifically speaking, than, for example, gardening and bowling or gardening and reading,” Guy explained.
In the gardening sessions, participants learned how to compare and sow seeds, transplant plants, and harvest and taste edible plants.
Those in the art making sessions learned papermaking, printmaking, drawing and collage.
Participants completed a series of assessments measuring anxiety, depression, stress and mood. The researchers found that the gardening and art making groups experienced similar improvements in mental health over time, with gardeners reporting slightly less anxiety than art makers.
“Larger-scale studies may reveal more about how gardening is correlated with changes in mental health,” Guy said. “We believe this research shows promise for mental wellbeing, plants in healthcare and in public health. It would be great to see other researchers use our work as a basis for those kinds of studies.”
Why does being around plants make us feel good? As a species, we may be innately attracted to plants because we depend on them for food, shelter and other means of our survival, the study’s authors said.
Whatever the deeper reasons might be, “at the end of the experiment, many of the participants were saying not just how much they enjoyed the sessions but also how they planned to keep gardening,’” Guy said.