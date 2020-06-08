Gator Harley-Davidson, 1745 US HWY 441 in Leesburg, is planning a food drive June 27 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to benefit patrons of Lake Cares Food Pantry.
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of our Lake County residents have seen better days,” the company stated. “Many folks have been laid off from work or business owners have had to close down their family-owned businesses due to all the shut-downs and social distancing. Many families found themselves struggling to feed their families and pets and looked for help at the local food pantries.”
Lake Cares is a local food pantry that distributes food, give SNAP application assistance and offers community resources to families in Lake County. Representatives from Lake Cares Food Pantry will also be on site answering questions.
The food drive is requesting non-perishable food, baby food, fresh produce, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, laundry and dish detergent, diapers for babies and adults.
Co-hosted by the Warlocks MC Lake County, the event also will have live entertainment provided 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Hannah Wilson and her acoustic guitar.
If you cannot make it during event hours June 27, stop by the dealership June 19-27 with your donations.
Lake Cares Food Pantry distributes food by appointments to their clients, serving seniors and those with disabilities on Wednesdays and the general public on Saturdays. Visit LAKECARES.org for a more detailed list of requested items.