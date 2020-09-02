Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said additional election workers are needed to staff the polls during the Nov. 3 General Election. To prepare, the office is hosting Election Worker Information Sessions in-person and virtually. Visit www.lakevotes.com and click the Election Worker tab to view the virtual session. In-person sessions will be held Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. in the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center on South US 27, Clermont.
“Becoming an election worker is a great way to get involved in the elections process, perform your civic duty and earn a little cash,” Hays said.
Basic eligibility requirements include being registered to vote in Lake County; able to read, write and speak English (if you are bilingual, that is a plus); and prepared to work a 14-hour day.
More than 100 precincts must be staffed each election. The Supervisor of Elections office expects increased voter turnout for the upcoming General Election, which includes expanded polling locations in the county, and is ramping up staffing to ensure voters have a positive experience.