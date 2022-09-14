The City of Eustis recently announced the 121st Annual Georgefest theme, “We the People,” for 2023. For 121 years, the streets of Eustis have hosted a family-friendly event each February that includes a parade, vendors, food, concerts and more.
The eight-day extravaganza will begin Feb. 18, 2023.
Georgefest is the longest continuously running event of its kind, dedicated to the celebration of America’s first President, George Washington.
“Our team is very excited about hosting an event that will be a celebration of our community, but also feel welcoming to visitors from across Central Florida,” said Miranda Muir, the city’s events and tourism manager. “We have had great success over the past few years with top quality entertainment, terrific crowds and a huge variety of activities. Our hope is to continue to build what is already a top-notch festival and perhaps explode onto another level. We want Georgefest to be the can’t-miss week of the year.”
Vendor and parade applications are now available at www.eustis.org/georgefest.