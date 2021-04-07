Join Lake County Water Authority naturalists on a hike of Hidden Waters Preserve in Eustis on April 11 at 9 a.m. Be prepared for a strenuous hike, since the change in elevation on this 90-acre property is approximately 105 feet. Tour guides will showcase the unique features of this property, which consists of uplands, a ravine, a creek and a sinkhole lake. LCWA acquired the site in 1996 and has been restoring the uplands areas, which were at different times a citrus grove and a golf course, as well as a dumping ground for trash. Restoration has provided excellent habitat for gopher tortoises and other animals, and much of the restoration involves the establishment of longleaf pine and native Florida wildflowers. Space is limited to 15 hikers, and reservations are required. Call 352-324-6141, ext. 0.
Eugene John Campbell was born on March 19, 1935 in Nassau, Bahamas Island and passed away in Sumterville, Florida on February 13 2021.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…