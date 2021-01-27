Wild Birds Unlimited in Eustis Village is happy to let you know that we can help you with any questions you may have about the wild birds in your backyard. Whether it’s identifying the species or concerns about a bird’s habits, they can find out the answer for you!
On Fridays, come in and talk to Gigi, who is currently the No. 1 birder in Lake County! She travels near and far seeking out rare and unusual bird species. She works at Wild Birds Unlimited on Fridays from 10:00 to 6:00, and her compassion of birds and birding is apparent. We haven’t been able to stump her yet!
This picture shows Gigi with the endemic Florida Scrub Jay on one of her birding outings. She can show you pictures of some magnificent species from all parts of the world!
Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop is located at 2868 David Walker Drive in Eustis. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 10:00-6:00 and Sunday from 11:00-3:00. The phone number is 352-602-4208.
“We bring people and nature together, and we do it with excellence!”