There’s a new ice cream parlor in Umatilla. 2 Skoops, formerly known as Central Avenue Treats, has a new owner, Lori Henderson, who is no stranger to the ice cream biz. She also owns the delightful Lakeside Skoop in Eustis that offers inside and outside seating and over 60 flavors.
When talking about her decision to open the Umatilla location, Lori says, “It had been a very successful shop and the people of Umatilla cherished it. I wanted to keep that hometown community going.”
2 Skoops offers 48 flavors in house and Lori hopes to expand to 60. Currently only ice cream products like sundaes, splits, shakes, coffee, and hot dogs are served. In deciding what other food and drink items to add to the menu, Lori is open to customer feedback.
She says, “Just like Lakeside Skoop, I want to build relationships with our customers and keep the experience of going to an old-fashioned shop a reality in order for families to make positive memories.”
This family friendly restaurant is staffed by a welcoming crew of young people who take pride in their work.
With ice cream weather is upon us, it’s a wonderful time to take your family out to 2 Skoops and get a refreshing treat today!
Please visit Lori and her awesome team of ice cream slingers at 84 N Central Ave, Umatilla, FL 32784. 352-771-2388. Current hours of operation: Sunday, Monday & Thursday 12-8, Friday & Saturday 12-9. Closed Tuesdays & Wednesdays until further notice. (Closed for Memorial Day)