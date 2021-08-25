Artisans is offering a variety of art classes at its new Mount Dora location, 139 E. Fourth Avenue.
Two upcoming classes are Learn to Paint a Watercolor Floral – Negative Painting with Morna Strengholt on Sept. 4, and Learn to Paint Abstract Poppies with Alcohol Inks, taught by Korinne Carpino on Sept. 17.
Strengholt’s two-hour workshop will have students painting their own 11” X 14” floral watercolors. Carpino’s class runs 2.5 hours and includes just four students, so teachers can provide personalized one-on-one instruction.
For more information on these and the many other art classes offered, visit www.eventbrite.com/o/artisans-33549277455.