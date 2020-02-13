Trout Lake Nature Center (TLNC) needs our help! TLNC has been a part of the community for 32 years. It is time to give back. Natural areas at the nature center are under attack by invasive plant species. Let’s do our part to help this non-profit care for its lands and be better for the future.
Elijah Smith, an Eagle Scout candidate from Eustis Scout Troop 250 is organizing a Give Back to Trout Lake Nature Center Day on Saturday Feb. 29 from 9 to 11:30 AM. Smith chose TLNC as the place where he wanted to focus his efforts for his Eagle Scout project. “This project is dear to me because I’ve been visiting TLNC since I was young. Now I can support this amazing place to make it better for the visitors of tomorrow” stated Smith.
During the Give Back to Trout Lake Nature Center Day, volunteers will learn about invasive plants species in Lake County such as Caesar’s weed, air potato vine, and Brazilian pepper, Chinese tallow and camphor that threaten our natural areas. They will learn how invasive species impact TLNC, Lake County and Florida. They will learn what is being done to control invasives and what they can do to help. This event is part of the National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW) activities in our region. NISAW is a national effort to raise awareness of the threat of invasive species are and what people can do to prevent their spread. Go to NISAW.org to learn more.
Smith is looking for volunteers willing to give back to Lake County and the Trout Lake Nature Center to make this outstanding natural area better.
TLNC fosters a love of nature through multiple learning experiences from toddlers to adults. Through programs that are specific to each age group or with just a walk on the nature trails. TLNC has something for everyone. It is important to preserve the beauty that is Trout Lake Nature Center.
How can you help? Join Smith for this Give Back event at TLNC located 520 East CR 44, Eustis. If you plan to attend or want more information, call 352-530-9825 or email givebacktotroutlake@gmail.com. Come prepared to remove invasives, clear brush, and spread mulch. It is suggested that you bring work gloves and wear close-toed shoes, long pants and a hat. It takes everyone to help make a difference.
About Trout Lake Nature Center
Trout Lake Nature Center, a 230-acre preserve in Eustis, is a private, non-profit corporation established in 1988. TLNC’s mission is to conserve and protect the natural environment and educate the public about its importance. For further information, visit us at troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.