St. Thomas Episcopal Church continues its good works this holiday season at both its church and thrift shop.
The St. Thomas Thrift Shop & Boutique, located at 211 S. Mary Street in Eustis, has been serving the community for over 75 years. The shop is lovingly cared for by over 40 volunteer workers who sort, clean, organize, decorate and sell gently used clothing and small household goods which have been donated. The shop is open 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m.–noon on Saturdays.
The shop closes for two weeks at Christmas, during Holy Week, for the month of July to redecorate, and a week prior to the church’s annual Fall Bazaar.
This year, even though it was closed due to COVID-19 for many weeks, the shop raised over $15,000 to give away to local charitable organizations. Recipients of the funding this year include Sunrise ARC, PAWS Therapy Dogs, Champions for Courage, Hand in Hand, Turning Point Ranch, The Haven, Eustis Elementary and other educational requests.
Funds are distributed twice a year. Requests for funding may be obtained by calling the St. Thomas Episcopal Church Office at 352-357-4358 or by emailing office@stthomaseustis.org.
The deadlines for requests are April 1 and Oct. 1.
If you would like to donate, buy or volunteer to assist, contact the shop at 352-589-0641 on Monday or Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and noon. This organization is truly a labor of love and giving and all are welcome.
The Thrift Shop & Boutique is one of the largest ministries of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, which has served as a center of worship since 1883. Next year, the church will be celebrating 140 years, making it one of the oldest churches in the area. Regular services are held on Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. with “Coffee & Conversations” in between the two services. The church is open for Morning Prayer Monday through Thursday at 9:15 a.m. and a service 10 a.m. on Thursdays and Holy Days.
During Advent, St. Thomas will host “Lessons & Carols” on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., with light refreshments available in the Parish Hall afterward. Christmas will be celebrated on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.
Fr. Matthew Perreault will be celebrating the Feast of St. Thomas on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. to kick off their 140th year. This service will incorporate portions of the service that were used in 1882. All are invited to attend. For more information, please contact the church office at office@stthomaseustis.org or visit www.stthomaseustis.org.