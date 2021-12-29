I hope that you were able to relax and enjoy a fantastic Christmas, one spent making priceless memories with your family and loved ones that you will cherish for a lifetime. The Christmas season is a time to remember the greatest Gift ever given, and as we do so, we can also think of all the other ways in which we are so incredibly blessed and give thanks.
For us here at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, that’s not at all hard to do. We are all living during a time like none other. Growing up in this county, I can vividly remember a time when law enforcement officers were treated with kindness and appreciation and given the respect they deserve. Back then – and it really wasn’t all that long ago – children were taught to have proper respect for all authority figures, whether it be school teachers, police officers or deputy sheriffs, sports coaches or supervisors they worked for. Nowadays, however, it is all too common to see law enforcement officers throughout our great nation screamed at, spit on, cursed out, attacked, belittled, or in some cases, even worse. But that’s still not the case here in Lake County and we certainly don’t take that for granted.
We are incredibly grateful for the amount of support our community shows us on a regular basis. It is not at all uncommon for my deputies to have someone anonymously “pick up” their tabs when eating in a restaurant. I routinely receive thank-you cards and emails complimenting the fine work that our deputies do on a daily basis to keep our citizens safe. I oftentimes receive phone calls from citizens who wish to take time out of their schedules just to let me know how much they appreciate all that our employees do. Children often bring in home-baked treats to show their respect and appreciation. While walking in the recent Christmas parades, the constant ringing of “thank yous” emanating from the crowds were overwhelming and heartwarming, to say the least.
We are even seeing the effects of this support in our law enforcement academy. Our academy classes are constantly filled with recruits, many of whom are those attending cross-over courses that will allow them to move here from other states where the support for law enforcement is steadily waning.
It’s hard to believe that so much can change in such a short amount of time. For Lake County, however, it is still very much like it was when I was growing up here, and for that I am immensely grateful.
As 2021 comes to a close, we can look back on a wonderful year and be full of thanks. We also look forward to all that the new year will bring.
As the new year is now just a couple of days away, I want to wish you and your loved ones a very happy, safe and blessed New Year!
Thank you for making Lake County the very best there is!
Stay safe,
Sheriff Peyton Grinnell
