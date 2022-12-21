Donors across Lake County donated in force to help more than 30 local non-profit organizations raise money during this season of giving.
The Mount Dora Community Trust’s third annual Giving Week wrapped up Dec. 6, ending a weeklong campaign that kicked off on Giving Tuesday. Together, the local organizations rallied their donors and raised a cumulative total of just over $355,000. The impressive turnout of generosity represented a nearly 60% increase in giving versus 2021.
To make the donations even more valuable, Mount Dora Community Trust provided another $100,000 in matching dollars which the nonprofits – separated into three size categories – competed for their share of the matching funds.
The charities that raised the most in their respective category and received the largest share of the matching dollars were:
Mega category: Lake Sumter Children’s Advocacy Center raised $59,710 and received an additional match of $15,262 from MDCT.
Large category: Forward Paths Foundation raised $53,458 and received an additional match of $16,781 from MDCT.
Medium category: M.I.K.E. (Mental Illness and Kindness Endowment) raised $61,866 and received an additional match of $15,665 from MDCT. The M.I.K.E. Endowment was the largest single fundraiser across all organizations.
“This was an extraordinary year of fundraising for these vital community organizations,” said Rob English, community trust executive director. “The generosity and passion shown by all the donors is testament not only to our community’s determination to make a difference, but a wonderful way to punctuate the 50th anniversary celebration of Mount Dora Community Trust. Our goals for Giving Week 2023 just got a whole lot more exciting!”
For the final amount raised for all participants, visit www.MountDoraCommunityTrust.com/GivingWeek.
Established in 1972, the Mount Dora Community Trust is a tax-exempt charitable organization created to provide the local community with funding for public educational, charitable or benevolent projects and purposes. Visit MountDoraCommunityTrust.com.