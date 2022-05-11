If God can hang the stars, light the sun, create us from mere dust, He will help us in a time of trouble.
That’s His promise to us in Psalms 46:1 God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.
To lean into this truth, it’s imperative to understand that God didn’t cause the trouble. He didn’t even allow it to teach us a lesson. That would be like a fire fighter setting a house on fire before rushing in for the rescue. Like a parent allowing a child to touch a hot stove with no prior warning.
God is more merciful than a fire fighter or a parent. He loves us more than we love our own children and families.
This is the same God who says in Isaiah that He will make a way in the wilderness and a river in the desert. The same God Who gave His only Son that we could have eternal and abundant life.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
In John 10:10, Jesus tells us, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”
No matter what we’re going through, God is one hundred percent in our corner, leading and guiding us in the way we should go.
But here’s the kicker: God is only able to guide and lead us to the degree that we allow.
So, if we’re fixated on circumstances and worry, we make trouble bigger than God’s voice.
We make trouble bigger than the God Who holds the answer to the trouble.
Apart from God’s guidance, we risk making decisions that harm us instead of help.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Be still and know He’s God. (Psalms 46:10) This means quiet your mind, trade your worry for time and space with your heavenly Father who cares for you. He’s given you spiritual ears to hear, spiritual eyes to see. He has the answers.
2. Meditate on His promises, infuse the Word into your mind and emotions until it overflows into all areas of your life.
3. Whatever the trouble is, find a scripture promise that negates it and hang it on your mirror or someplace you look often.
When we’re quiet in God’s presence, peace comes alive, and His voice covers a multitude of trouble.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.