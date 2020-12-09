Within just a few days after the Nov. 30 fatal shootings of T & N Market owners Minh Nguyen and Khiem Trinh, their niece established a GoFundMe account to raise funds for their two sons – and by last Friday, more than $31,000 had been raised.
The niece, Christina Nguyen, wrote on the GoFundMe page, “On Monday November 30, 2020, the unspeakable happened that would change the lives of Vincent and Ryan Trinh forever. Their mother, Minh Nguyen (also known as Tina) was murdered in an armed robbery and their father Khiem Trinh (also known as Ken) was left in critical condition in their convenience store T & N Market.”
Trinh was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford in critical condition, and Dec. 3, the Mount Dora Police Department announced he had passed away.
Two days previously, the Mount Dora Police Department posted photos on Facebook of a memorial, stating, “Tonight was a powerful night of our community coming together to remember Tina and Ken, two kind souls who owned T & N Market on Grandview. Prayers, words, hugs and unity brought us all together and as our detectives work tirelessly to find this suspect, we will work together to heal as a community. If anyone knows anything, we urge you to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.”
A reward up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. To donate to GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rip-tina-keep-fighting-ken.