The Golden Triangle Kiwanis Club’s annual scholarship program is now accepting applications through March 31.
Eligibility will be based on the following criteria:
• Student must be a senior in Tavares High School, Eustis High School or Alee Academy.
• Student must be someone who consistently demonstrates that hard work is the key to success across the entire range of academic life, along with demonstrating respect to teachers, staff members and fellow students.
Preference will be given based on need, according to the club.
“These scholarships will honor a selected high school senior who consistently and quietly demonstrates the character values of integrity, hard work, concern for others and successful academic achievement,” the club said. “A one-time scholarship will be awarded to the student selected based on need. The payment will be made directly to the institution for the benefit of the recipient. The recipient may use those funds for books, materials, room/board or tuition.”
More information and the application can be found at the Golden Triangle Kiwanis Club Facebook page.
The Golden Triangle Kiwanis Club meets for breakfast every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Mount Dora, and all are welcome.