Golden Triangle Kiwanis is a local organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the Golden Triangle area, one child and one community at a time.
The club looks out for kids in our communities: “We are generous with our time. We are creative with our ideas. We are passionate about making a difference. And we have fun along the way,” the club says.
One of the many ways in which Golden Triangle Kiwanis helps kids is through its scholarship program, which is currently accepting applications through March 31 for seniors in Tavares High School, Eustis High School or Alee Academy.
“For more than a century, Kiwanis International has created opportunities for children to be curious, safe and healthy in any community in which they live. Kiwanis believes, if you give a child the chance to learn, experience, dream, grow, succeed and thrive, great things happen,” the local group says.
The Golden Triangle Kiwanis Club meets for breakfast every Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Mount Dora.
“Kids need Kiwanis, which is why Kiwanis is looking for amazing people to come join us,” the group says.
More information about the club and access to the scholarship application can be found at the Golden Triangle Kiwanis Club Facebook page.