Last month, Golden Triangle Moose Lodge members Gary Harrison and Shawn Tracy traveled to Zephyrhills Lodge to team up with Betty Seals and Martha Allbaugh to play in Jack & Jill Scotch doubles tournament. The team played Feb. 6 to determine placement on Feb. 7 for a 3 Elimination series, subsequently winning the first place B Division Trophy.
Triangle Lodge 874, Loyal Order of Moose & WOTM Chapter 1389, is the longest chartered Moose Lodge in the state of Florida. For more information, visit its Facebook page.