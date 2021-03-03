Gary Harrison and Shawn Tracy

Last month, Golden Triangle Moose Lodge members Gary Harrison and Shawn Tracy traveled to Zephyrhills Lodge to team up with Betty Seals and Martha Allbaugh to play in Jack & Jill Scotch doubles tournament. The team played Feb. 6 to determine placement on Feb. 7 for a 3 Elimination series, subsequently winning the first place B Division Trophy.

Triangle Lodge 874, Loyal Order of Moose & WOTM Chapter 1389, is the longest chartered Moose Lodge in the state of Florida. For more information, visit its Facebook page. 