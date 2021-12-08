A ceremonial golf cart crossing ribbon cutting event at US Hwy441 and St. Clair Abrams is set to begin, rain or shine, at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 13. The location will be the southeast corner grass area next to a Golf Cart Crossing sign.
Remarks will be offered from Tavares Mayor Lori Pfister, and those in attendance are expected to include Tavares City Council members, city staff, residents from Lake Francis Estates, Florida Department of Transportation representatives, Lake County Commissioner Kirby Smith and Florida House Representative Keith Truenow.
For more information, contact James Dillon, Public Works Director, at 352-742-6456 or jdillion@tavares.org.