The new Umatilla High School Bass Anglers Club is giving students opportunity to get outside and compete in tournaments.
Led by team advisor Al Nevárez, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and senior Army instructor for the school’s Army JROTC, the group has already competed in two Major League Fishing tournaments and held its own tournament.
The bass fishing team had a club tournament on April 17 on Yale Lake. The team of Owen Vanzant and Taylor Jackson came in first, with five fish for over 11 pounds. Andy Mathis and Nevárez came in second with two fish for 7.78 pounds. Tyler Sirasky and William Petty were third with five fish for 6.87 pounds, and Ashton Cannon and Riley Nobles were fourth with three fish for 6.58 pounds. Mathis and Nevárez had big fish at 5.78 lbs.
In addition to Nevárez, club president Owen Vanzant, vice president Brayden Price and secretary Shelby Taylor lead the group.
“We are looking forward to future tournaments, and the experiences they will bring us as individual fishermen/women and as a team,” Nevárez said. He also welcomes other students to join the club and enjoy the great outdoors.