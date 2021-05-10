When Bill Draper noticed Lake County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and officers across the street at his neighbor’s property on a recent Sunday, he understandably wanted to know what was up.
“They were there for a while, and being naturally curious if my neighbors were OK, I went over to ask,” he wrote Triangle News Leader in an email last week.
It turned out that someone had driven over the mailbox of his neighbors, Glenda and John Long – and LCSO Sergeant Timothy Bearly and Lieutenant Jason Kerley were there to help fix the situation.
Noting that John Long is 92 years old, Draper said, “These nice police not only offered to install a new post for them, they even went to Lowe’s and bought it on their own dime. So, to see these two guys, in full uniform, digging, sweating and putting this post together and into the ground for my sweet neighbors – it was just a pleasant surprise.”
Glenda Long confirmed neighbor Draper’s information and also was happy to share the story of these good Samaritans in uniforms.