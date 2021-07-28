July 17, a candlelight vigil honoring the legacy of Rep. John Lewis, who died on that date last year at age 80, was held in front of the Lake County Superintendent of Elections Office in Tavares.
The weather cooperated in this rainy season, and the crowd of 60 to 75 people in attendance sang with local vocalist and guitarist Ruth King, who led them in “We Shall Overcome” and other songs at the Good Trouble Candlelight Vigil for Democracy.
“We had a moment of silence, in remembrance of Senator John Lewis, as we held candles just as the sun set,” said Cassandra Brown, president of All About the Ballots, which hosted the event.
The event was organized as a way to celebrate Lewis’s “extraordinary legacy and call on Congress to pass critical legislation to protect the freedom to vote, end gerrymandering, and get money out of politics to realize Rep. Lewis’ vision for a democracy that works for all of us,” All About the Ballots said in a news release.
When asked about the importance of the vigil, Brown quoted Rep. John Lewis: “It’s going to take the old, the middle-aged, and the young to fight against voter suppression efforts so don’t pass your torches just yet, reach down and light the torches of those following in your footsteps.“
All About the Ballots hosted the event in partnership with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Declaration for American Democracy, and Transformative Justice Coalition as part of the Good Trouble Vigils for Democracy, a nationwide series of vigils honoring the legacy of Lewis and calling on Congress to realize his vision for democracy by passing the For the People Act, John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and D.C. Statehood.