This Fri, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s Job Connection Center will host a free webinar for job seekers. The latest in a series of virtual presentations, it will focus on effective search techniques. Attendees will also receive advice for avoiding the most common job search mistakes. Interested participants can register by visiting https://bit.ly/3iHDolF. With more than 2.4 million people in Florida applying for unemployment benefits since March, Goodwill’s job connection services can provide job-seekers a boost. Upcoming free webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website. For details, email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call (407) 235-1541. The webinar will be available at https://zoom.us/j/92264151307.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…