Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, Inc., is continuing its free online Zoom programming to help job seekers achieve their goals.
March 15, receive tips on finding new employment opportunities that align you’re your experience, training, interests and values 1 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/3p6HjgA.
March 16, attendees will learn now to seal or expunge a criminal record, 2 p.m. The session will be co-presented by Seminole County Bar Association Legal Aid Society, Inc. Register at https://bit.ly/3FTeydm.
March 22, learn how to prepare for a successful interview, 1 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/3LUw1pi.
Registration is required to attend any session.
All upcoming webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website: https://bit.ly/3cI59Jy. For additional information, email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call 407-235-1541.