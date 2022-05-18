ORLANDO, Fla. (May 3, 2022) – Two out of five college students drop out of school for financial reasons. With this and other reasons in mind, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida recently announced a prepaid tuition program that will cover the cost of college or vocational school for its employees.
All part- and full-time GICF employees with at least 90 days of continuous employment are eligible to have 100% of their tuition, books and other fees covered in advance, rather than being reimbursed after the fact.
Other eligibility requirements for employees include enrolling at a Florida-state public college/university, accredited technical college or trade school and maintaining a passing grade of “C” or its equivalent.
“We want our employees to be trained to be successful at their jobs – and we want their jobs to help them accomplish the goals they desire in life,” said Ed Durkee, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida president and CEO.
Currently, GICF employs more than 1,200 individuals across Lake, Orange, Osceola, Brevard, Seminole and Volusia counties and has job openings in various departments including retail, warehouse, transportation, HR and IT.
For more information, visit www.GoodwillCFL.org.