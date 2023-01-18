Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of columns by Daniel Webster, who represents District 11 of the U.S. House of Representatives. The columns are provided to help inform constituents of government processes and activities.
Earlier this month, I joined my colleagues in Washington, D.C., to convene for the 118th Congress. I ran for congress to change the way Washington works. As the 118th Congress begins, I am honored to serve as your representative for Florida’s 11th district. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to do the work of the American people to enact meaningful legislation and enact real change.
The election for a new Speaker of the House has brought conversations about reforming Washington into the spotlight. I am encouraged to see that many changes that I have pushed for over the years will be adopted to bring much needed transparency and accountability. Three specific rule changes I have sought to make the legislative process more open and member – not power — driven are included. These are:
Mandated 72-hour time period between when bill text is released, and a final vote is held. Too often, bills are written behind closed doors and released merely a few hours before a vote is held, which doesn’t give members enough time to review all the changes.
“Calendar Wednesday,” where committee chairs bring bills to the House floor after 72 hours’ notice and under open amendment process that allows any member of Congress to offer an amendment for full consideration of the U.S. House.
Single Subject Requirement — prohibits a bill or joint resolution from being introduced unless the sponsor submits a statement that limits it to a single subject. This is critical to end the practice of massive bills.
As a family man and small business owner, I am dedicated to serving the citizens of Central Florida with honor and integrity. I have a proven record of serving and making a difference in Washington and am committed to keep fighting on behalf of Florida’s hardworking taxpayers and families to advance commonsense reforms and principled policy.
Securing our border, stopping the spigot of government spending, protecting seniors and defending our Constitutional freedoms are among my top priorities.
I believe in leading by example and so I annually roll back my congressional salary to 2008 levels; if all spending was rolled back, we would not have a deficit. I encourage my colleagues — Democrat and Republican alike — to reject the practice of last-minute funding deals and embrace our obligation to develop a thoughtful, fiscally responsible budget early and with an open process.
The federal government is a massive operation, and many Americans don’t realize they can call their Members of Congress for assistance with issues before federal agencies. My office works diligently with agency liaisons on a constituent’s behalf to answer questions, find solutions, or simply attempt to cut through red tape.
In 2022 alone, my Constituent Services team successfully helped over 500 constituents through casework, getting more than $4.6 million returned to constituents from federal agencies, including IRS, Social Security, Medicare and the VA.
Recently, my office helped a retired widow in Lake County resolve an issue with a federal annuity she was owed from her husband’s retirement. After my inquiry, the Office of Personnel Management realized and corrected an error they made, and the constituent received a large retroactive payment. Again, if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape, my staff and I are available.
