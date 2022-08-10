We’ve all been at Destination Burnout at some point in our lives. For some, it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that can make a person sick, can age someone before their time, and, yes, kill.
According to healthline.com: Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands.
God knew that we would come up against work, family, finances, and circumstances that would cause stress. He sent a solution in the form of His Son, Jesus Christ.
Jesus said, “Come to me and I will give you rest—all of you who work so hard beneath a heavy yoke. Wear my yoke—for it fits perfectly—and let me teach you; for I am gentle and humble, and you shall find rest for your souls; for I give you only light burdens.” Matthew 11:28 Living Bible (TLB)
In 2nd Corinthians 12:9, God says, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in your weakness.”
What is God’s grace? As the above scripture indicates, it’s His ability working on the inside of us, making us capable of what we can’t accomplish on our own.
When something feels beyond our control or out of our wheelhouse, or when we feel weak, we can choose to step into this supernatural grace.
God also gives us the grace and knowledge to KNOW when we should get out of a stress-inducing situation. Even when we think it’s impossible. God can and will make a way. If we allow it.
If we keep talking about how stressed and burned-out we are, we get more of that. Like produces like.Our faulty belief breeds more burdens. Essentially, we’re permitting ourselves to stay in the same stress spot.
If we change our heart, mind, will, and emotions and start saying that we are active in the grace of God and that all things are possible in Christ Jesus, we start lining up with God’s promises, especially when we are praying what the Word says about us.
We glean direction in the rest of God, Jesus, the Holy Spirit when we are vitally united and know the next steps to take.
It’s in the rest that we rise.
Dr. James B. Richard’s book, Grace the Power to Change, says: “Apart from the grace of the Lord Jesus, I can never come into the all-consuming personal relationship the Bible calls for. However, in the fullness of His grace, He becomes my all in all.”
TODAY’S PRACTICE
Develop your relationship with God and let His grace supernaturally abound. He makes you strong in your weakness effortlessly. This doesn’t mean you won’t actively participate in your life—quite the opposite. You will begin to flourish in your life when you defer to God and His grace.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.