Once again, the Seminole Club of Lake-Sumter has awarded scholarships to area students who have been accepted into Florida State University for the 2022–2023 academic year.
Seven high school graduates were recognized by the club, which is the local representative of the Florida State University Alumni Association.
John “Grady” Anderson, of Leesburg High School, and John Pike, of East Ridge High School, each received $2,500 Ruth and Roy Ryan scholarships.
In addition, five graduates received Seminole Club scholarships in the amount of $1,000 or $500 each: Brianna Smart of Leesburg High School, Dain Braun of The Villages Charter School, Audrey Heileman of Leesburg High School, Brian Thompson of Mount Dora High School and Lillian Atwood of Mount Dora Christian Academy.
“Through our ongoing fundraising efforts, the Seminole Club was able to increase our awards this year from $7,000 to $9,000,” said Frank Shepp, club treasurer. “Congratulations to all our winners and newest Seminoles.”
The alumni association has over 388,000 members located throughout the world, according to Shepp. The local club’s scholarship application covers three primary areas: full academic accomplishments including GPA, hours and diversity of community service, and an essay.
The club’s main fundraising event this year will be its kickoff party on Aug. 6 at the Eustis Community Center, which will feature guest speakers, a silent auction and special recognition of scholarship winners.
“We are currently setting up our annual ‘Seminole Send Off’ for all new area FSU students, which will be held on June 3,” Shepp said. The event will be at the Rogers Park Pavilion in Leesburg, 6–8 p.m. “We host current FSU students and speakers to help answer any questions they may have. We are pleased to announce that this year Lake County is home to two Presidential Scholars and Honors Program members in John ‘Grady’ Anderson of Leesburg HS and Ella Garcia of Mount Dora HS.”