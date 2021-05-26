Grand Opening of the Tavares History Museum located in the Tavares Train Station at Wooton Park, 305 E. Ruby St. Tavares FL this Thursday, May 27, 2021, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Join us as we recognize the contributions of the Tavares Historical Society. Meet the Mayor, Vice-Mayor, City Council Members, and City Staff. Discovering the Past, Preserving the future.
Appearance by Richard Lee Cronin, Author of “Tavares: Darling of Orange County, Birthplace of Lake County”
Hours of operation: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. (closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, New Year’s Day, and Thanksgiving).