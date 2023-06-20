The Lake County Water Authority is offering a grant to Lake County residents, businesses, public and private schools, nonprofit organizations and even governments to help improve lakefront properties. Considering the county is home to some 1,400 natural bodies of water, that grant should be of interest to a large percent of the population.
How can shorelines be enhanced? Through use of native plants that have been proven to improve water quality, decrease stormwater runoff, attract wildlife and pollinators, and conserve local fisheries.
“Eligible projects include shoreline restoration and stabilization by establishing native plantings on natural bodies of water,” according to LCWA. In addition, priority is given to projects that will reduce nutrient loading and erosion of water bodies, as well as projects that could be used to educate the public.
The Living Shore Enhancement Grant Program will fund up to $500 in purchases of Florida native upland and aquatic plants for eligible projects.
At the June 10 Lakefront Homeowners Shoreline Forum hosted by LCWA at the Eustis Elks Lodge in Tavares, attendees learned about the application process, and a robust Q&A with Water Resources Director Steve Crawford delved into the program’s details.
Once an applicant is awarded a grant, “We will become your partner, and we will come out and inspect your shoreline and provide tips and suggestions,” Crawford told attendees.
LCWA must approve the plants grant recipients want to use, and LCWA will also help with any permitting paperwork that needs to be completed. Crawford said that could involve FWC or even the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The grant program has limited funding, so awards are given on a first come, first served basis. The program is to end Sept. 24, 2024.
The workshop also included information on the county’s Keep Lake Beautiful and Adopt-a-Lake programs, presented by Veronica Dau, facilitator for Keep Lake Beautiful.
She shared information about how residents can become citizen scientists by participating in the Adopt-a-Lake water sampling project. Volunteers receive the tools needed to collect water samples, assess water turbidity and otherwise help monitor water bodies throughout the county.
After you collect the water quality information, “you can see your data on the Water Resource Atlas,” Dau said, adding, “They actually use your data.”
The Water Resource Atlas, used in cooperation with LCWA and the University of South Florida, is an interactive database full of details on water quality, hydrology, watershed information, boat ramps, historical information and more. Visit www.lake.wateratlas.usf.edu.
Interested in monitoring your lake? Contact lab supervisor/Adopt-a-Lake program coordinator Cathie Catasus at 352-253-1686 or cathie.catasus@lakecountyfl.gov for more information.
The workshop also covered landscaping practices and fertilizing, and how they can affect water quality.
Dau reminded the audience that the county is currently in that June 1–Sept. 30 timeframe when application of any fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorus is prohibited. In addition, fertilizer is not to be applied within 15 feet of water bodies. Outside that timeframe, only low- or no-phosphorus fertilizer should be used.
Why? To avoid problems like blue-green algae in area lakes, like the algal bloom in Lake Minneola a couple years ago that led to recommendations that people and pets stay out of the water. The bloom, caused by excessive nutrients and pollution in the water, also was so bad that a study at the lake was done on algae removal practices, Crawford said.
In addition, Lavon Silvernell, a Florida Native Plant Society volunteer, shared information about native pollinator plants and the various species they attract. And Chris Haggerty, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, talked about aquatic plant permitting and management, including the use of sterile grass carp in lakes that have an overabundance of hydrilla, a non-native aquatic plant, which the fish eagerly consume, according to Haggerty and several members of the audience, who have seen hydrilla reductions in lakes where the grass carp have been placed.
Haggerty encouraged the crowd to use more Florida native plants, such as fragrant water lily, spatterdock, duck potato, pickerelweed, spikerush, blue flag iris, and swamp hibiscus, in their landscapes.
“When there is a lack of native plants, you tend to get more algal blooms,” he said.
Questions? Call LCWA at 352-324-6141, ext. 0.