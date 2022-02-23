The city of Leesburg is accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Civic Funding grants.
The purpose of these grants is to provide financial relief for Leesburg-based not-for-profit organizations that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Priority will be given to organizations that have not previously received COVID relief funding. Organizations that have received COVID relief funding from the city are not eligible.
Applications are due by March 31, with City Commission review scheduled for April 11. Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the allocation is fully disbursed.
Information and online application forms are available at www.LeesburgFlorida.gov.