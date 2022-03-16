UMATILLA, FL –Saturday, March 19, the Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church will host the ‘Great Joy!’ seminar presented by author and professional counselor Dr. Jennifer Jill Schwirzer.
In this seminar, Schwirzer will share God-given secrets to developing positive emotions as described in her book, “13 Weeks to Joy.” She will reveal the gleanings of her clinical expertise, life experience and knowledge of Scripture and science, all delivered with passion, conviction and humor.
The schedule of events includes:
9:30 a.m. – What to Do with Shame
10:50 a.m. – The Power of Belonging
2:30 p.m. – Trauma and Post-Traumatic Growth
4 p.m. – God and Suffering
Lunch will be provided.
The seminar will be held at the church, located at 1400 N. Central Avenue, in Umatilla.
This event is free and open to anyone interested in improving their mental/emotional health. For more information, call 352-669-6630.