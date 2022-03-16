When the world seems as though it’s spun off its axis, flinging wars, spiking gas prices and inflation, we have an opportunity to give ourselves a wakeup call. We get to remind ourselves that we win, and come what may, we have the victory. Our source is the Source, God Himself through His Word.
1 John 4:4 You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.
Psalm 18:2 The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.
1 John 5:4 For whatever is born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world—our faith.
When we exercise our faith through prayer, we’re sending powerful words to accomplish great feats because we’re created in our Heavenly Father’s image.
Isaiah 55:11 So shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; It shall not return to Me void, But it shall accomplish what I please, And it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it.
Although there’s much to be discouraged about, let us not forget that Christ overcame the world. John 16:33.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Study God’s Word and fashion prayers from it.
2. Trust and believe that God is for us.
3. Pray for one another.
This too shall pass.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.