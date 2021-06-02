Advertorial Contributed by Gretta Ellis
Gretta Ellis, APRN, is proud to announce the opening of Ellis Integrative Family Medicine, which specializes in integrative medicine for the entire family.
Gretta graduated from Jacksonville University in 2016, then Purdue University, with a master’s degree in nursing in 2018.
Gretta brings this knowledge, as well as her own personal struggles with irritable bowel syndrome, chronic pain, migraines, food intolerances and an autoimmune disease called Hashimoto Thyroiditis, which nearly destroyed her life.
After many years of diving deep into the study of the root causes for chronic illness and the paths to overall health and wellness, Gretta is now healthier than ever and devoted to helping others find their path to their best health and wellness.
You may contact her office for both in-person and telehealth visits:
Ellis Integrative Family Medicine
352-508-5418
1865 Nightingale Lane, Suite B
Tavares , Florida 32778