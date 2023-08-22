At-risk youth will have a new place to call home in Eustis when a small neighborhood of 10 “micro homes” or cottages are constructed, and progress is underway.
A groundbreaking ceremony for Cottages on Grove, a 2-acre site in downtown Eustis took place Aug. 17. The plan is to construct 10 homes that will house up to 20 clients of Leesburg-based Forward Paths Foundation, which will be owner of the cottages once they’re complete.
In 2019, The First United Methodist Church of Eustis donated the land, which is adjacent to its facility, to Forward Paths Foundation. The city block has two existing buildings and will require development work.
Located at 600 S. Grove St., Eustis, the 610-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom homes will be constructed by Ashton Woods.
Forward Paths Foundation’s primary focus is on the area’s “homeless youths and those who are aging out of foster care.” Intent is that the cottages will house at-risk youth and those aging out of foster care and offer help so the residents can “set a path toward successful independence,” according to a news release.
Since 2013, Forward Paths has operated with a series of apartments and rented homes throughout Lake County.
Taylor Morrison, one of Central Florida’s largest homebuilders and community developers, will be completing site work and infrastructure for the cottage construction. HomeAid Orlando also is involved with the project. It collaborates with builders, contractors, suppliers and others to create partnerships with agencies like Forward Path.
“Housing is the underlying success factor in stopping and reversing any person or family’s experience with homelessness,” HomeAid Orlando said in a news release. “Forward Paths has successfully helped hundreds of young adults build lives that benefit our communities. Without this service, the statistics say these youth are very likely to be incarnated, become homeless, lack job skills and education, and burden the communities they can otherwise support as successful adults and families.”
For more information, visit https://forwardpaths.org and www.homeaidorlando.org.