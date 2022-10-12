Oct. 22, the Lake County FDOT Mobility Group Bike Ride will kick off at the Neighborhood Lakes Trailhead, located at 26656 CR 46A in Sorrento.
All are welcome to join. The group will gather at 8 a.m. for introductions and instructions before heading out on three ride options starting at 8:30 a.m.
Riders can choose family-friendly, moderate and long-range roundtrip rides on paved multi-purpose trails:
The family-friendly kids ride on the Neighborhood Lakes Trail, a short scenic trail with no road crossings, will be approximately 5 miles roundtrip.
A moderate ride on the Wekiva Trail will head to the Wekiva River Bridge, with stops at the Seminole State Forest and Rock Springs Reserve. It’s about 12 to 13 miles roundtrip. Organizer Mike Stephens encourages cyclists to “Come back later to explore all the gravel road options (30+ miles) inside of the Seminole State Forest, as well as Rock Springs Reserve.”
The longest ride will be on the Wekiva Trail and Seminole Wekiva Trail into Lake Mary, with a stop at the Markham Woods Mountain Bike Park and Trailhead. Plan on cycling approximately 25 miles roundtrip. “Come back later to enjoy 12+/- miles of singletrack mountain bike trails within the Markham Woods Mountain Bike Park, or challenge yourself and head toward Titusville,” Stephens said.
“Representatives from Lake County and FDOT will be on hand to celebrate FDOT’s Mobility Week, including free helmets, helmet fitting, and other swag items for riders and kids,” Stephens said. “They will also be there to support the ride with drinks and refreshments.”