What is the new normal? For some, it involves a lack of grocery products, toilet paper or high-demand cleaning items, such as hand sanitizers on the shelves of local stores. For others, it’s a routine change, from in-person conversations to phone calls.
The City of Groveland has recognized these changes, a result of the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and has launched a multi-facet campaign for residents called Operation Reach Out.
Operation Reach Out encompasses an array of smaller programs: Safe Hands, Citizen Check-In, Let’s Eat and Ring and Response, all of which are geared toward improving the overall welfare of the community.
The Safe Hands initiative consists of free hand sanitizers bottles being distributed to citizens, to assist in meeting the community’s needs for extra sanitary resources. In preparation for a shortage, the City of Groveland purchased 540 gallons of hand sanitizer to disseminate throughout the community. Residents are encouraged to bring their clean and empty hand sanitizer or water bottles to the Groveland Police Department Trailer, where they will be able to “swap a bottle, for a bottle,” Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., while supplies last. All residents are asked to take one bottle per day, to allow others a chance to participate.
“This operation is two-fold,” said Groveland Police Chief Shawn Ramsey. “Residents can bring their pre-cleaned empty bottles of sanitizer to the Police Department and acquire a free new filled one. The turned-in bottles will be re-cleaned by the department and recirculated for the next batch. Keeping our hands clean are very fundamental actions that everyone can do, to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.”
Groveland police officers will also be visiting the city’s local businesses that are experiencing an outage of the sanitizer product and donating a portion to them.
As an ongoing effort to connect with residents, the Citizen Check-in line was created so City of Groveland employees can dial residents for welfare checks and provide some friendly conversation. Residents can expect phone calls Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and may contact the City at 352-557-5331 for any city-related general questions. In addition, the city’s website allows users to input their local loved one’s information and request a personalized call.
Following City Hall’s closure, the City placed the popular appliance Ring Video Doorbell at the entrance of City Hall, naming the initiative Ring and Response, to assist customers who may stop by with questions. A City representative will be able to answer questions from the app, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Let’s Eat, a food-geared project, is focused on assisting residents with ways to acquire meals more easily during the COVID-19 emergency. City officials are in communication with local restaurants, food trucks and farmers that are willing to deliver to residents and communities within Groveland. The list will be available within days and accessible through social media and on the City’s website.
The City of Groveland is committed to its charming community. Stay connected to the City’s Facebook Page and website at www.Groveland-fl.gov for the latest updates.