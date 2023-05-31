Do you have a youngster who likes to construct things? Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter may have the perfect summer camp for your young builder.
A free Youth Construction Summer Camp, to be held in Leesburg June 27–29, is designed for students ages 11–15.
The fun and informational summer camp will allow students to meet and work with construction industry professionals and learn about construction trades.
Registration opened May 22. Space is limited to the first 30 students, and each student must be registered individually.
Classes will be held at Leesburg High School, 1401 Yellow Jacket Way in Leesburg, 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. each day.
Since 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has partnered with families and the community to create simple, decent, affordable housing for families in need. The organization’s goal is to “help create a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”
To learn more about Habitat programs, contact Laurie at 352-483-0434, ext. 134 or visit https://habitatls.org.