This holiday season, you can sponsor abused, abandoned and neglected children – but you need to act quickly. Donate new unwrapped toys, clothes or gift cards for children assigned to the Guardian ad Litem program.
All donations must be received by December 14.
Interested businesses and individual volunteers can contact the Guardian ad Litem 5th Judicial Circuit’s Lake County office, located at 418 W. Alfred St., Tavares, to request children’s wish cards. Register or coordinate a drop-off with Denise Smith at 352-343-2736 or Denise.Smith@gal.fl.gov.
The mission of the Guardian ad Litem program is to promote and protect the best interests of abused and neglected children involved in dependency court proceedings through advocacy efforts of trained volunteers. This program serves Lake, Sumter, Hernando, Citrus and Marion counties. For more information, visit www.guardianadlitem5.org.