Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter hosted an official groundbreaking on Oct. 16 at The Cottages at Heritage Grove, a 23-unit pocket neighborhood located at 1406 County Drive in Tavares.
The cottage-style homes and townhomes will be approximately 730 sq. ft. each, and the locations will be the first age-qualified community (ages 55 and up) built by Habitat Lake-Sumter.
Danielle Stroud, Habitat Lake-Sumter programs and partnerships senior director, said the community will benefit those in the Central Florida area who are on a fixed income, retired or looking to maintain affordable housing as senior citizens.
“We want to elevate the conversation around housing in our community and raise awareness to the fact that regardless of which phase of life you’re in, access to affordable and decent housing is foundational for the individual, the family and the overall well-being of our community,” she said.