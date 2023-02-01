Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, in partnership with Leesburg High School, hosted a Dry-In Celebration Jan. 13 for the school’s new home construction project in Leesburg.
The dry-in celebrates the students’ halfway mark of their new home construction project, in partnership with house sponsor, RoMac Building Supply, as part of Habitat Lake-Sumter’s vocational education program, the Youth Construction Academy.
Habitat’s Youth Construction Academy, through the partnership of select high schools, is designed to provide experiential learning and introduce students to the field of construction. Students graduate the program with access and opportunity for internships and employment.
In addition, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, in partnership with The Villages Charter School, had another Dry-In Celebration Jan. 27 to recognize the halfway point of that school’s new home construction project in Wildwood.
