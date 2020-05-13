Considered essential, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter’s recent construction led to five completed houses for local families. Upcoming virtual dedications will be held as all five female-led households receive the keys to their new homes in May and June.
Two of the homes were built in partnership with The Villages Charter High School and Leesburg High School, as part of the schools’ Construction Academies.
Habitat Lake-Sumter plans to build 10 homes over the course of a year throughout Lake and Sumter counties. To learn more about Habitat’s Home Ownership program and how to apply, visit HabitatLS.org. Applications will be open through May 15.
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has been serving individuals in the two counties with access and opportunity to affordable housing solutions since 1989. As an affiliate of Habitat International, the organization focuses on empowering local families to achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter and are united by a shared vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.