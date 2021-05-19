Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter opened applications for four homes being built through Habitat’s Youth Construction Academy program.
The four homes will be located in Lady Lake, Leesburg, Mascotte and Eustis.
The Youth Construction Academy began as a singular partnership with The Villages Charter High School and has grown each year to include Leesburg High School, South Lake High School and Eustis High School.
Students spend time during the school week working with Habitat’s construction staff and professional tradesmen on live construction projects, providing hands-on learning at dedicated build sites. Students exit the program with industry certificates and access to gainful employment, with the added community benefit of increasing affordable housing opportunities for local families.
To learn more about Habitat’s Home Ownership program and how to apply, visit HabitatLS.org. Deadline to submit Home Ownership application is Sunday, May 23.
Questions? Call Veronica at 352-483-0424, ext. 124.