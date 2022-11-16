Thanks to Reese Hamilton, age 9, and Alana Maddox, age 7, for participating in the Triangle News Leader’s Halloween Coloring Contest. They each won a four-pack of tickets to Crayola Experience. Enjoy your prizes!
Trending Articles
Articles
- People & Places
- Howey Mansion Music Series returns for 2022–2023 season
- Celebrating Veterans: A WWII vet reminisces
- Photo of the Week: Nature in action
- Veterans receive free passport photos in November
- Taking in the Nov. 8 blood moon
- Several Lake schools awarded $1.9 million in state funding
- Young Eagles take to the sky with EAA Chapter 534
- Much shame on me
- Frazier of Umatilla High and Gomez of Oak Park Middle named Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year
Latest e-Edition
Patricia L. Woodard, 93 of Eustis, Florida, passed away on August 8, 2022.
Donald (OTIE) Koenke passed away peacefully sitting in his favorite club chair overlooking the boats in the Alexandria Bay harbor on August 28, 2022, at age 87.
Mary E. “Lib” McCormick French, 92, of Mount Dora, FL, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on September 2, 1929, to Oscar and Nora Walker in Walland, TN.
Salley Clare (Pagenkemper) Baumann was born October 22, 1946, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Doris (Braun) Pagenkemper. Sallye Baumann died on December 7, 2021, at the age of 75 in Tavares, Florida.
- +2
- By Bob Mudge, Venice Gondolier Senior Writer
-
Editor’s note: David Dunn-Rankin, who many readers know through his weekly column, is CEO of this newspaper’s parent company and the son of Betty Dunn-Rankin. The following originally ran in the Venice Gondolier.